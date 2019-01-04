A High School girl caught on tape drunk will be mentored by NACADA chairperson Vincent Mwasia alias Chipukeezy.

Taking to social media, the comedian said that plans are underway to reach the girl and her parents.

“As Nacada Director, I will offer mentorship for this girl. Process to get in touch with family and school has begun,” said Chipukeezy.

“The girl deserves mentorship and inspiration and not condemnation. That is why I hold office. Some things are about humanity not money,” he added.

Read: Moi Girls Male Teachers, Employees Exonerated From Rape Allegations After DNA Tests

The unidentified teenager while still in her school uniform told strangers that her behavior is learnt, mostly from her mother.

“I am drunk because my mother also drinks, so I copy my mum. She comes home drunk so I’m only doing what my role model does,” she said.

The girl also reveals that a friend offered her the drink.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...