Black Stars’ David Accam wedded Black Queens Florence Dadson in an all international strikers’ traditional union Thursday morning in Ghana.

Accam, who plies his trade in the US, became the first Ghanaian footballer to marry his fellow female professional after tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend in Cape Coast.

The invite-only event was witnessed by relatives and friends of the two love birds.

Dadson, who plays for the Gulf Coast Texans in the United States, has represented Ghana at every level of the national team.

According to sources, a church wedding will take place in March.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...