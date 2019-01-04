Burna Boy
The Coachella lineup is finally out but the shrinking font does not sit well with Nigeria’s Burna Boy who will be one of the performers.

Each year, Coachella outlines the Headliners in big fonts while “the rest” are lined up in shrinking fonts, in what is considered as a visual metaphor for the musical prowess.

In 2019, the big bold names belong to Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande, who will be the headliners on the annual music and arts festival.

Coachella, Burna Boy

From Africa, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi will be representing with performances on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Burna boy aired out his displeasure with the font size of his name saying that he is “an African Giant and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means”.

He’s clearly taking his business seriously and has asked Coachella to “fix things quick please”.

 

Social media had a field day with the complaint as people trolled Burna boy for speaking out. Here are some of the reactions:

