The Coachella lineup is finally out but the shrinking font does not sit well with Nigeria’s Burna Boy who will be one of the performers.

Each year, Coachella outlines the Headliners in big fonts while “the rest” are lined up in shrinking fonts, in what is considered as a visual metaphor for the musical prowess.

In 2019, the big bold names belong to Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande, who will be the headliners on the annual music and arts festival.

From Africa, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi will be representing with performances on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Burna boy aired out his displeasure with the font size of his name saying that he is “an African Giant and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means”.

He’s clearly taking his business seriously and has asked Coachella to “fix things quick please”.

Social media had a field day with the complaint as people trolled Burna boy for speaking out. Here are some of the reactions:

Coachella: ARIANA GRANDE, CHILDISH GAMBINO, TAME IMPALA, ᴮᵘʳⁿᵃ ᵇᵒʸ, BLACK PINK Burna boy: pic.twitter.com/M2eqlB4H0H — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) January 3, 2019

I Love Burna Boy but I don't think the font size thing with Coachella was anything to rant about. Go there and murder the stage,that's how you show them you are an African Giant. — Chef Preem🍝🥞🍖 💞 (@Poshpresh) January 3, 2019

Burna boy trying to find his name on the Coachella set list pic.twitter.com/I9dfG21lsm — Mo🍭 (@Sandymonajj) January 3, 2019

Now Burna Boy is demanding Coachella respect him by making his name more visible on their publicity materials. We all have different opinions about this, but when African acts start getting same big font size as foreign acts, remember that someone fought that battle. Selah — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 3, 2019

For those of you questioning Burna Boy, Tame Impala has just 428k followers on Twitter and is headlining Coachella.

PS; Place Value on yourself before you will be valued.. Burna Boy is an African Giant pic.twitter.com/z8AkjeOoy3 — Monsieur HANDY 😎 (@EL_ROMII) January 3, 2019

MTV awards would not give African artistes their awards on the main stage, rather, they’d create one mini stage and give them the award. FUSE ODG called them out, even Wizkid called them out. Burna Boy is here doing the same thing for Coachella and NIGERIANS are dragging him. — Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) January 3, 2019

