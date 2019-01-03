Kenyans are mourning the death of Conrad Njeru Karukenya popularly known as Tiger Power who passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday evening, January 2 2019.

Tiger Power was dubbed the strongest man in Kenya after he challenged any Kenyan who thought they could tackle him but nobody came forward. Since then, he has been reffered to as the strongest man in Kenya.

He is popularly remembered for allowing vehicle to drive over him, pulling static vehicles with his teeth, carrying tonnes of bags over his body and for breaking nails with his teeth.

He retired from performing risky stunts in 2015 after he started getting complications with is health such as Kidney failure, heart disease and lung complications.

Read: Killer Matatu Rebranded, Involved In Third Accident Near Masii (Photos)

The 72 year old passed away while receiving treatment at the Consolata Mission Hospital in Kyeni, Embu County.

Tiger Power was awarded a Head of State Commendation by former President Mwai Kibaki, in 2008 for representing Kenya all over the world.

He will be remembered by Kenyans for giving thrilling performances during the ASK shows and even performing in schools.

He is survived by his family at Kavote, Embu County, where he lived.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...