Manchester United sweat to beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Premier League at St. James Park Wednesday night.

Second half substitute Romelu Lukaku broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with his first piece of action before Marcus Rashford doubled the lead from a deadly counter attack in the 80th to guarantee the win.

It was the second time in two games that Lukaku came off the bench to score.

“You have to be ready as a sub, that’s what the manager asks of me. I knew that the goalkeeper might fumble it, you have to gamble,” the Belgian said.

The Red Devils have now won four straight league games since the era of interim manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer begun, making him the second Man United coach to achieve that feat since Sir Matt Busby in 1964.

The win was also saw the club record their 68th win of their 100 Premier League matches in January – more than any other team in the month.

