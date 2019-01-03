Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has publicly endorsed the Deputy President Dr William Ruto for the presidency in 2022.

He asked people from his Teso community to support DP Ruto and that they should not be threatened by any one for declaring their support in 2022. The governor who won the seat vying on an ODM ticket promised that he would mobilize an army on behalf of the Deputy President.

“Bwana deputy president we are together. Just like they say, in asking a Teso woman hand in marriage, one must start early. We have come here like a whole army and no one will threaten us. We are men. We have come here to see what is good for our people and open more doors in future,” he said.

The governor said that he was looking at the future and that he was looking out for himself and the people from his community.

Ojaamong was accompanied by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka among others.

The leaders however asked Ruto to select a deputy president from the Luhya community saying that the region was ready for such a position. Read: "I Have Not Said Whether I Will Vie For Elections In 2022," Raila Odinga They called for unity of the western region stating that they were ready to shun party politics.

