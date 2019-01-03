Nzoia Sugar Company Director Michael Kulundu was last evening allegedly kidnapped by unknown people who attacked him and left him for dead.

It is reported that Kulundu was attacked by three assailants who had invited him for a ‘business’ meeting at Salmond hotel near Kanduyi Trading Center.

However, the three who were armed with guns attacked him and dumped him near Gulf Petrol station, a stone throw distance from the hotel where he was found in the morning.

He was rushed to Bungoma West Hospital at Kanduyi by a well-wisher who found him in the trench.

However, Bungoma hospital administrator Denis Sande said that Mr Kulundu was brought to the facility on Thursday morning by his driver.

He was later transferred to Eldoret for specialised treatment as police in Bungoma pursue leads for the arrest of the suspected gangsters, as per the Bungoma South OCPD Patrick Nyangares.

“We are currently recording statements from his family members and I want to assure everyone we will bring the culprits to book,” said Mr Nyangares.

It is not yet clear what led to the attacks.

