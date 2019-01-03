Lawyer Nelson Havi has come out to accuse fellow lawyer Peter Wanyama of collecting information from professor Ojienda’s legal team and transmitting it to what he called his ‘masters’

Havi said that Wanyama had been hovering around Professor Ojienda’s legal team and giving out information.

He likened Wanyama to Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus and leading to his arrest. He said that Wanyama was a witness to the intended prosecution of Professor Ojienda.

The DPP revealed that Advocate Peter Wanyama will be a Prosecution witness in the case whose investigations were halted until February 18.

Court of Appeal Judge James Otieno Odek, who also worked at the same law firm as Ojienda and Wanyama, is also expected to testify as a Prosecution witness.

Peter Wanyama is a shameless traitor and wet boy. He has been hovering around Professor Tom Ojienda and his legal team, collecting intelligence and transmitting it to his masters. He is indeed a witness in the intended prosecution of his master and mentor. Judas Iscariot reborn! pic.twitter.com/GhSAiihTDn — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) January 3, 2019

Ojienda was apprehended a Sh200 million audit at Mumias Sugar Company. This was after DPP Noordin Haji approved his arrested. Nelson Havi is tge counsel representing Professor Tom Ojienda.

Peter Wanyama said that he left professor Ojienda’s Law firm in 2012.

