Nation Media Group (NMG) on Thursday appointed Mutuma Mathiu as the Group’s Editorial Director.

The opinion columnist effective January 1, 2019 took up his new position from his current role of Executive Editor.

Mr Mutuma has been with the Group since July 1997 when he first joined the company as a sub-editor for the Sunday Nation.

According to a letter dated January 3, the Group chief executive Stephen Gitagama, some of his responsibilities will include talent development, oversight of the group’s editorial policy and content generation across markets.

He has in the latter years served as NMG’s Managing Editor, Managing Editor – Daily Nation, Managing Editor – Sunday Nation, Group Managing Editor at Mwananchi Communications Limited and Revise Editor for the Daily Nation.

He replaces Tom Msindi who left the Group in December last year.

“The Board of Nation Media Group wishes to announce the retirement of its Group Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director, Mr Tom Mshindi, with effect from December 31, 2018,” a memo from the Board chairman Wilfred Kiboro read in part.

