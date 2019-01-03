Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has filed her appeal at the Supreme Court to appeal the dismissal of her petition against the election of Ms Anne Waiguru as the Kirinyaga governor in August 2017.

Court of Appeal judge Gatembu Kairu had ruled that there was no prejudice against Karua from the the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) failure to produce the Kiems Kit.

“There was no prejudice suffered by the appellant in failure by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to produce the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIMS) kit,” said the judge.

The court of appeal judge had also said tat the appellant Martha Karua had failed beyond reasonable doubt to prove that the Kirinyaga gubernatorial race had been rigged. She had stated that she had video evidence showing that there as voter bribery but had failed o produce the same in court.

The High Court in Kerugoya dismissed Karua’s case on November 15, 2017 terming it as ‘hopeless, defective and incurable’ prompting Karua to move to the Court of Appeal.

In the contested election, the current governor Ann Waiguru garnered 153,353 votes (53,87 per cent) while Karua got 116,626 votes (40.97 percent). The immediate former Governor Joseph Ndathi garnered 4,496 votes.

