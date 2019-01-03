A killer 33-seater PSV, Registration number KCG 784M plying the Ongata Rongai route back in 2017 rebranded and is back on the roads.

The matatu, then known as Schizophreniac (Schizzo), owned by businessman identified as Elijah Mbugua was in 2017 involved in an accident along Lang’ata Road killing 4 and 6 others sustaining injuries.

The matatu was out of business for a while after Mbugua was involved in a protracted battle with Choda Fabricators.

While at the Choda garage, the Schizzo caught fire which led to a back and forth between the two parties. While the Choda’s claimed that the fire did not cause any detrimental damages to the PSV, Mbugua maintained “that damages as estimated by Primedots Auto Valuers amounted to Sh2.3 million.”

Fast forward to 2018, Mbugua found a way out of his predicament and rebranded the Schizzo to Ferrero Rocher.

The Rocher was under another sacco altogether, plying a different route, Kahawa Tungu understands.

It was now under Wamasaa Investment Sacco. But history did repeat itself as the PSV this time around rolled as it plied the Namanga Route.

Kahawa Tungu also understands that the same matatu was on Wednesday, 3 January involved in yet another accident along the Machakos-Kitui Road near Masii.

According to images seen by Kahawa Tungu, the matatu was involved in a head on collision with a personal car, Registration Number KBR 876N that is pretty damaged.

According to the owner of the car, the accident happened at around 2 am in the morning. He further intimates that matatus do not ply that route.

No fatalities have been reported.

