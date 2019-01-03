Harmonize’s Manager Resigns From Wasafi Records

Harmonize’s Manager Joel Vincent Joseph popularly known as Mr. Puaz has reportedly resigned from Wasafi Classic Baby.

According to Pulselive, Mr Puaz and Harmonize decided to go their different ways after they were not able to agree on work related terms.

“Am no longer Harmonize’s Manager, Nimeachana naye kwa sababu ya maelewano ya kazi. Katika kazi mkishindwa kuelewana katika mambo mbali mbali basi haina haja ya kuendelea, lakini haimaanishi mimi na WCB hatufanyi kazi au hatutafanya kazi” said Mr. Puaz.

Mr Puaz however says that he still has a good relation with Diamond and the record label and he is still open to work with them if an opportunity arises.

Harmonize has previously been managed by Ricardo Momo.

Before joining WCB, Mr Puaz was a manager to Tazanian artist, Shetta.

