The government will not allow form one students to be issued with admission letters directly from principals, but instead they should rely on letters issued through the National Education Management Information System (Nemis).

Any student admitted through a letter not issued through Nemis will be deemed not to have joined form one.

This was announced by the education cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed who cautioned principals against issuing admission letters to parents visiting their institutions.

“Schools must admit students only through Nemis, no school should violate the ministry guidelines,” said the CS.

The move is set to affect thousands of students who had obtained admission letters from school principals. Some of them were poor students who could not afford school fees in the schools they were admitted while others are those who went for admission in private schools after special arrangements.

The same was reiterated by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang saying that only letters that have been downloaded from the admissions website are valid.

The government has directed that on the reporting day, schools (public and private) should admit students using their Nemis accounts.

“Students without Unique Personal Identifier (UPI) numbers will be expected to be issued with the same as soon as possible and not later than one month. Since enrolment data is from the system, schools are informed that the process should not be circumvented at all,” said Ms Mohammed.

The ministry says that the move is aimed at tracking real-time tracking of reporting of form one students as well as their progress.

“This way, we will get real time information for the students as they report,” she added.

The government has set the reporting dates for form ones from January 7 to January 11.

The government is aiming at 100 percent transition of pupils from primary to secondary school.

Over one million children sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams in November last year.

Of these, only 31,337 pupils will be admitted to national schools while 128,838 will join extra-county schools. 722,318 students are set to join sub-county institutions.

