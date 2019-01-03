Detectives have closed the case against Tuko news editor, Douglas Baya, for being an accomplice in the making and spreading of Wajir Woman Representative, Fatma Gedi’s explicit fake sex tape.

Speaking at the Kiambu Law Court on Wednesday, prosecution counsel Donex Ongili told the court that the suspect was no longer a person of interest and they did not wish to open any charges against him.

Counsel Ongili however said that the police are still in pursuit of other suspects in connection to the video.

Douglas Baya was arrested on Thursday December 27 and was arraigned in court the following day where cybercrime investigating officer, Bakhith Khaungu requested for 14 days to carry out investigations.

Mr Baya did not take a plea. He was meant to be charged on Janary 14.

His file was marked as closed and no further charges associated with the case will be pursued against him.

