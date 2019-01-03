Divock Origi’s Liverpool jersey fetched Ksh26,000 (about UKP 223) in an online auction meant to support a charity work.

The number 27 jersey worn by the 23-year-old striker and signed by among others Naby Keita, Virgil Van Dijk and James Milner was donated to Johanna Omollo Foundation.

The proceeds were donated in support of Chloe Awino’s school fees. Awino, who pledged that “I will never let you down,” took part in Johanna Omollo Foundation football tournament.

Also on auction was Arnold Origi’s goalkeeper shirt and gloves, which he wore during Lillestrome SK’s victory in the 2017 Norwegian Cup final, signed by the club’s stars.

The bids opened from 23rd to 29th December 2018.

Divock, a Belgian – born to Kenyan parents and Arnold, Kenya international goalkeeper, are cousins.

Johanna Omollo Foundation is a brainchild of Kenya and Cercle Brugge midfielder Johanna Omollo.

Its objective is “to motivate children in Dandora to become winners not only in the soccer fields but also score the important goals in life.”

