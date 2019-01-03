Arsenal are believed to be unwilling to spend any cash in the January transfer window despite the squad needing bolstering in the defense. Head coach, Unai Emery has been blocked from recalling loanees, Calum Chambers from Fulham and Reiss Nelson from Hoffenheim.

According to reports, Chambers, who could have added more depth to the ever leaking Gunners’ defense cannot be recalled before the season ends, unless the club is ready to part ways with some cash. The 23-year old center back has played 8 games for the Craven Cottage based side but do not have a recall option in his contract.

Reiss is positively progressing with the Bundesliga side having scored 6 goals in 13 games. The management believes that recalling him would hinder his development.

The 46-year old coach is said to have admitted uncertainties of the club’s activity in the January Window saying, ‘”It is not easy improving the team in the transfer market.

“The club is working, watching different possibilities. Maybe we can, if the transfer market gives us the opportunity, to sign one or two players.”

