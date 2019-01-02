Vera Sidika, also popularly known as Queen Vee is still in the USA living her best life and getting her money.

The socialite turned business woman had an opportunity to hang out with Kendall Jenner at the Staples Arena in Los Angelos.

The two were at the LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers postgame invites-only party which had the who and whos of the game.

Kendall’s boyfriends, Ben Simmons was playing in the game as he plays for Philadelphia 76ers.

This comes a few weeks after 30 year old “met” Khoe Kardashian, who is Kendall’s half-sister.

Vera took a photo with Khloe’s wax figure at the Madame Tussads Museum in Lo Angelos but this time round, she was lucky to hang out with a real Kardashian sister.

On Tuesday, Akothee thanked her for collecting her DEAR award in Dallas, on her behalf, since she was not able to collect it personally.

Vera Sidika had travelled to the USA for her celebrity tour.

