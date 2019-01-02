Prophet Owuor was caught on video lying to his followers about the Helicopter that he boarded. He told congregants that the President Uhuru Kenyatta had sent him a chopper.

“Let me go, the president of the Republic of Kenya has sent me a helicopter,” said Owuor.

Here is a video of the prophet lying to his followers:

The prophet had insinuated that he was goung to meet the President Uhuru Kenyatta. A follower of his church who sough anonymity sold Standard Digital Entertainment.

“This is greatest news to hear on the kick off of New Year… The President recognising the prophet is so great,” said a follower.

There was no information from his handlers on the movements of te prophet to State House. The head of the PSCU , Kanze Dena also did not communicate on the same.

He had just completed his three day crusade at the Merica Hotel in Nakuru.

The Helicopter allegedly belongs to the leader of Majority in Parliament Aden Duale and therefore the controversial prophet may have hired it and tried to blind fold his followers that he was not using resources for luxuries.

This chopper registration 5Y-HNB is owned by @HonAdenDuale. The chopper was hired by Owuor’s church (Kings Outreach). President @UKenyatta’s name was being mentioned by conman Owuor to further brainwash his blind followers that Uhuru also worship him. Such a PIG!!!! pic.twitter.com/qQNHf04lHa — Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) January 2, 2019

The prophet has been accused of living in luxury while his followers, most of whom lack regular basic needs fund his unusual lifestyle in the name of worshiping God.

