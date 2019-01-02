Claude Makelele thinks dance celebrations of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba “means sometimes you don’t respect your opponent.”

The 45-year-old ex-Chelsea player, who is currently the coach of Belgian first division side Eupen, has told his fellow Frenchman to instead dance in the dressing room.

“For men, it means sometimes you don’t respect your opponent, you know? I want to tell him: “Listen, do this in the dressing room, now. It’s frustrating. You win 4-0, you’re dancing in front of me,” said the Kinshasa born former Real Madrid player.

Read: Garry Neville Calls Man United Board ‘Naïve’ For Keeping Mourihno On The Job

Pogba’s form post-Mourinho era has continued to get better and has been the stand out performer for the Red Devils since Ole Gunner Solskjaer took charge as interim coach.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner has scored two braces in the last two Premier League games, goals he celebrates with infectious dance moves which have left tongues wagging.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...