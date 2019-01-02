A vehicle belonging to controversial pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism ministries was this morning impounded at the Karen police station.

A source revealed to Kahawa Tungu that the vehicle was brought in in the wee hours of the morning but the place or how the accident occurred yet to be revealed. The pastor however claimed that his Personal Assistant was the one driving the car at the time of the accident.

Sources also claimed that the OCPD at the Karen Police station already received a bribe. The Divisional Traffic Officer and OCPD pushed to have the junior officers write abstract for insurance payment.

This is not the first time that the pastor’s vehicle has been involved in an accident. In 2015 he was involved in an accident which left one dead at Limuru. He was acquitted of the charge of careless driving.

The pastor and his legal team had denied being at the scene of the incident, however onlookers said that the pastor was indeed at the scene but was ferried away and treated at the Karen Hospital after allegedly refusing to be admitted.

