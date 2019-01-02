Community chairperson RO Opija, said he was concerned over the general management of the school.

Read: Nyakach Accident Kills 5, Several Injured (Photo)

“I can now authoritatively say that the principal of Nyakach Girls’ High School in Nyakach constituency should vacate the institution. Proper arrangements are underway to prevent the lady from entering the school when the schools open,” Ombalo Agwanda, a parent hinted.

The school however registered a mean grade of C+ and had only one student posting E in the 2018 KCSE exams. The school had in recent years been blotted exam cheating claims.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips