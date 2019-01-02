A Nairobi South Hospital nurse was attacked by a Somali couple for demanding that they sign an “Against Medical Advise Form.”

The caregiver only identified as Pauline was physically assaulted by Ahmed Adan and Nasra Mohammed after they demanded that their child is discharged from the facility immediately.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu indicate that the couple wanted their sick child discharged without settling the bill for days spent in the hospital.

It is also said that they disregarded the hospital protocol in discharging a sickly patient.

It is then that they rained blows and kicks on the helpless nurse. They are also said to have been in possession of a sword.

Cases of nurses being assaulted have been on the rise as only recently was a Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) nurse was beaten to unconsciousness by a patient’s relatives.

Sources indicated that Mildred Akinyi was informing the relatives (one male and four females) of the patient’s passing when they pounced on her with kicks, blows and even hitting her with a blunt object leading to multiple injuries.

The deceased’s mother Pamela Akinyi on her part accused the care giver of being rude.

“My late son earlier told me the nurses were harassing him. He even wanted to be transferred to another hospital but the doctors refused,” she said.

