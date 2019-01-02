Floyd Mayweather knocked-out Japanese opponent Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match in Tokyo to pocket Ksh900 million in minutes.

The 41-year-old American floored 20-year-old Nasukawa three times inside the opening round, prompting Nasukawa’s corner to throw the towel in.

Floyd “The Money” Mayweather consoled t he rookie, who sobbed uncontrollablly, while assuring that he hasn’t come out of retirement.

“I want to say thank you to Tenshin. This don’t go on our record. We are both still undefeated,” Floyd said.

“He is a great champion and a great fighter. I am still retired, I don’t look to come back to boxing. I came back for entertainment for the people of Japan.”

Nasukawa came out tentatively when the bell sounded and the fight got underway in Tokyo, while Mayweather smiled and threw his arms about wildly.

The Japanese fighter then caught the American with a decent shot, prompting Mayweather to burst into life and take the fight seriously.

What followed was a boxing lesson as Pretty Boy Floyd landed heavy punch after heavy punch, knocking his opponent to the canvas with ease.

Nasukawa needed time to recover, but Mayweather continued to swarm, and moments before the bell rang to end the first round his corner threw in the towel.

