Maridadi Flower Company is on the spot after a female employee is said to have assaulted one of the directors during the Christmas party.

In a letter dated December 28, 2018, the female staffer is said to have injured the unidentified director on his forehead.

She reportedly hurled insults at him which according to a letter signed by Susan Kihara means “showing total lack of respect to your employer.”

The woman in question was then summoned to appear before a disciplinary committee on Monday 31, December 2018 to show cause why she should not be dismissed.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu on the other hand indicate that the woman has been falsely accused.

According to our source, the Maridadi director physically assaulted the staffer during the said party but the powers that be have twisted the story and are now punishing the latter.

Kahawa Tungu also understands that the woman has reported the case to the police who have apparently colluded with the foreigners to frustrate her case.

The woman is now seeking justice as interference from powerful individuals could see her lose her job and source of livelihood.

Cases of harassment in the workplace have been on the rise despite increased awareness. Only a few workers know where the line is drawn between casual employee relationships and sometimes sexual harassment.

