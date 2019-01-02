The Wasafi Festival could not end without drama of course, after Harmonize being booed for calling Kenyans poor and Lava Lava being grabbed by female revellers, it was a way to usher the new year indeed.

Fans complained about poor performances from the Tanzanian counterparts despite paying much more money than they would have paid for a regular Kenyan concert, unfortunately.

Tickets to the Wasafi Festival were selling for KSh1000 regular, KSh5000 VIP and KSh15000 VVIP, yet the musicians only performed playback music, with most of them jumping up and down around the stage to hype the song instead of performing it.

The crew of Diamond Platnumz, Mbosso, Rayvanny, Lava lava, Queen Darlene and Harmonize failed to thrill the fans as much as their Nairobi counterparts and Morgan Heritage.

Read: Farmers Set To Win Half A Million And Trip To Dubai In Maiden Farmers’ Challenge

Lava Lava even had a moment on stage when a female fan grabbed his manhood on stage. He did not seem to mind the encounter but later backed off.

Kenyans reacted differently online as they complained over why Kenyans do not focus on local music, instead of paying so much on international artists only to face disappointment.

Here are some of the reactions:

Im sorry i said Kenyan Music is Trash.

I was young, Stupid and innexperienced.

Please forgive me kenyans!Tanzanian Musicians are the real CRAP!!!

THank You Naiboi For saving us at #WasafiFestival — Nduta 😍😍 (@ShazieKe) January 1, 2019

The wasafis have made more money in that shitty concert that they would in a dozen concerts in Tanzania. No Kenyan artiste has made equivalent money in any concert. Wakenya tujiangalie. #wasafifestival — Njeri (@Njeriwakamau4) January 1, 2019

a nigga calls Kenyans poor ans goes ahead to throw our flag😎

that boy should be banned from coming to Kenya😂😂😎 #WasafiFestival — iamarnold (@iamarnold99) January 1, 2019

Imagine paying 2k for #WasafiFestival to go see Diamond twerking😂😂 — @VOKEZZO (@VOKEZZO) January 1, 2019

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...