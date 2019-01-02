Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was voted as Senegal’s best player (Golden Lion) for the year 2018 ahead of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Youssouf Sabaly of Bordeaux.

The 27-year-old, who is a prime transfer target for Manchester United, according to sources, garnered 41% of the vote with Mane, who is the Senegal’s skipper, coming second with 26% while Sabaly managed 12%.

“I am very honored and very happy for this title! Those who know me know how important it is for me to wear this jersey,” said Koulibaly.

All the three players were instrumental in the Teranga Lions’ qualification and participation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Separately, Mane has made the final three-man shortlist for the African Player of The Year Award for 2018 alongside his Liverpool teammate and the current holder Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre – Emerick Aubameyang.

The winner will be announced next week Wednesday during the CAF Awards to be held in Dakar – Senegal.

