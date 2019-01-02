Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Tuesday called out his fellow leader and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria for publicly shaming President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a video that has since been taken down, the Kuria accused the president of only launching development projects in other areas except in Kiambu county.

He was appalled that the President will launch big projects in other regions but go to Kiambu to hand out rehab certificates.

Kuria said that the Central Kenya people have been used as voting machines while other regions reap the benefits.

He added that Kikuyu’s are tired and will not be used during the next elections.

Read: Kiambu County Governor Under Fire For “Launching” Sponsored Wedding

Meanwhile, Nyeri Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu and Nandi MP Samson Cheregei traded insults on Facebook over which community was responsible for the post-election violence.

Cheregei accused Ngunjiri of being against DP Ruto’s presidency bid and accused him of still being part of ODM.

“Wambugu, your mantra is fear mongering, you insist on this narrative to fulfill your devilish agenda. We know you and your ilk who you are their face .No one owes anyone anything so stop your imagination, You still smell ODM where. We understand where you come from. Utajua haujui,” he wrote.

Ngunjiri responded saying that Rift Valley leaders are scared and are now threatening people with post-election violence.

“The associates of the leaders from Rift Valley who left ODM are the ones fear-mongering and beating the drums of war about possible violence, again in Rift Valley, if they lose in 2022,” Wambugu said.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...