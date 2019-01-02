The Immigration Department of Kenya is on the spot for blocking a Kenyan for asking a question perceived to be exposing their unreasonable requirements for a passport.

The Kenyan using Twitter handle Bravin questioned why the Immigration Department would require parents’ identification cards before issuing Kenyans with the new e-passports.

In order for a Kenyan to be issued with the new e-passport, the department requires from them original ID and a copy, original birth certificate and a copy, recommender ID copy, online filled forms, 3 invoices, 3 passport size photos and parents’ ID copies.

However, to most Kenyans, it does not make sense why the department would require parents’ ID copies since it was submitted at the time of issuing the holder an ID hence all the information should be on the database so long as you hold the national ID card.

“These are some of the things that make me hate this country. I have a national ID, why would I need all these to get a passport? I already submitted my parents’ documents to get the ID. Isn’t this wasting people’s time and money?” read the tweet that earned Bravin a block on Twitter.

.@ImmigrationDept should be very Serious. Simply Because I replied and Questioned them on this, they have now Blocked me. Do they have the authority to even do this? Do they fear Accountability and being Questioned?? This is Impunity!!! 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/BYfZD9b2Ud — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) January 2, 2019

Upon realising that Kenyans were being blocked for asking the questions, renowned blogger Robert Alai took to Immigration Department’s Twitter handle but was met with a rude answer requiring him to re-read the tweet again.

“Kindly read through our tweet well, “New e-passport” not “Renewal or Replacement” there is a difference between the two. Thank you,” read the department’s response.

Alai poked holes on the department manner of doing things, saying that it exposed them to terrorism.

“When terrorists or other criminals see you ask lots of useless documents, they know that you are groping in the dark and doesn’t have any secure system. You need to up your game. This is a facade,” said Alai.

When terrorists or other criminals see you ask lots of useless documents, they know that you are groping in the dark and doesn't have any secure system. You need to up your game. This is a facade. @UKenyatta @FredMatiangi @GKihalangwa — Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) January 2, 2019

Here are some reactions following the blocked Kenyan.

That means you asked the right questions! — Lydiah N. Kinyanjui 💙💚💛💜 (@LydiahKinyanju4) January 2, 2019

The guy behind the account, uses it like his/her own. I think it's time KOT get to the bottom of this issue, less he/she continues. — M U S ' A B (@HirshiMasab) January 2, 2019

Apparently they do not understand what public service is. It is every citizens responsibility to question public organizations when need be! — The George (@gmwahome) January 2, 2019

