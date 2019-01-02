Huawei has launched Huawei Y5 lite, a smaller version of the Y5 prime that was launched in May 2018.

The device boasts of a 5.45” 720p IPS LCD screen with 18:9 ratio, 3020mAh battery, 8 MP rear camera with LED flash + 5MP selfie camera, Dual-Sim 4G LTE and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition).

“Huawei’s Y5 lite is a device designed for all those searching for a budget friendly yet powerful smartphone,” says the company in a statement.

The phone also has a Quad-core 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739 chipset processor and a 1GB RAM.

Read: Emirates Develops App To Manage Aircraft Turnaround Time In Dubai

The phone is available on online shopping websites together with select Huawei retail stores countrywide.

It will also be available in Safaricom and Telkom shops for both single and dual sim versions respectively

The new device is priced at $97 (approximately Ksh9,700).

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...