Governor Ali Hassan Joho came to Ali Kiba’s rescue after his slated show in Mombasa almost failed because fans did not buy tickets.

Ali Kiba was scheduled to perform at the Mombasa Sports Ground on New Year’s eve but the turn out was low.

Governor Joho came to his aid by allowing Mombasa residents to attend the concert for free as long as they have their national identification cards.

Tickets were selling for KSh1000 but revellers decided to wait along Mama Ngina Streets to usher in the new year.

Instead, Governor Joho decided to pay for them to attend the concert.

“We are going to usher the New Year in style. I want all of you to attend Ali Kiba’s concert as we cross over to 2019. You will enter for free but ensure you show your identity card,” said Joho.

This show was different from the Wasafi Festival held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi where fans had thronged to usher in the new year but were disappointed by the performances from the Wasafi crew.

Fans have complained about the Wasafi crew performing playback music and performing like hype-men instead of musicians.

Other county personalities who attended Ali Kiba’s concert include Mombasa Woman Representative Aisha Mohammed and Mombasa County Assembly Speaker Harub Khatri among other county officials.

