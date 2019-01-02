Even before the dust settles, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has suffered yet another blow after his brother John Ngigi Kuria was fired from Kiambu County government where he served as a County Chief Officer in charge of Agriculture.

In what was disguised as an annual leave, Ngigi was ordered to hand over duties and any county property in his possession to the Chief Officer in charge of livestock, fisheries and veterinary services.

“It has been noted that you have not taken your annual leave for sometime due to the busy nature of your office. You are hereby therefore advised to proceed for your annual 30-day leave with effect from Thursday the 3rd January, 2019. You will be required to resume duty on Tuesday the 14th of February, 2019,” read the letter addressed to Ngigi.

This came as a result of a video that has since been taken down, where Kuria accused the president of only launching development projects in other areas except in Kiambu county.

He was appalled that the President will launch big projects in other regions but go to Kiambu to hand out rehab certificates.

Kuria said that the Central Kenya people have been used as voting machines while other regions reap the benefits.

He added that Kikuyu’s are tired and will not be used during the next elections.

This irked former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo who lashed him for shaming the President.

The latest development is seen as a move by Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu to punish Kuria for his utterances.

This comes at the wake of heated debate on 2022 succession politics, with major divisions being witnessed in the central region on whether to back Deputy President William Ruto or not.

Jubilee party deputy chairman John Murathe indicated that the central region is not going to back Ruto in his 2022 ambitions, sentiments that were opposed by Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru.

Later on, Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said that Ruto was not an automatic candidate for Jubilee come 2022, still widening and revealing the cracks within the party.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since given the issue a wide berth despite a rejuvenated push from Rift Valley leaders to declare his stand on 2022 issues.

Ruto has seemingly been thrown off balance since the famous March 9 handshake between President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Despite the contents of the handshake remaining wrapped, political pundits suggest that the handshake agreement could contain a 2022 token for Mr Odinga to the disadvantage of Ruto.

