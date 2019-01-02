Chelsea midfielder, Francesc Fabregas could move to AS Monaco in January after losing a starting role with the Premier League giants.

The 31-year old Spaniard has been offered a leaf-line with League One giants, AS Monaco, currently managed by Fabregas’ former captain and team mate at Arsenal, Thierry Henry.

Fabregas, who also skippered the Gunners before sealing a dream move to La Liga Santander’s Barcelona, has played 499 games in the English Premier League and could make it to half a millennium when the Blues face off with Southampton at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Les Monégasques are struggling in the 19th position in the log with 13 points and risk relegation and they need inclusions in the team to avoid relegation.

AC Milan are also believed to be interested in the 2010 World Cup winner with Spain but the French side have an upper hand.

