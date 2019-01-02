Kenyan mixmaster DJ Kalonje started the year on a low note after breaking up with his Fiancee Sonnie Kangai after being in a relationship for 7 years.

He shared the news on his Instagram saying that the years spent together were worth it and he wishes happiness on her.

“I just had one priority in our relationship- YOU. The problem was that we both had the same priority. All I can say is the seven years was worth it. Wish you good luck in all your endevours. May you find happiness.” he captioned.

Read: KFCB Boss, Ezekiel Mutua Suspends Airing of DJ Afro’s Controversial Movies

Kalonje proposed to Sonnie back in 2017 in Dubai.

The DJ also reminisced about how his year went, sharing that his lowest moment in 2018 was losing his father.

“I guess all of this was to remind me on how strong I can be.” he said in a different post.

“A setback is never a bad experience, just another one of life’s lessons. 2019 here we come. I promise nothing but the Best,” he added.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...