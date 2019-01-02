Dennis Oliech has signed a two-year contract to join Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia, the club has confirmed.

The Menace, as the former Harambee Stars captain is famously known, has officially made a return to active for the first time in two years.

The all time Harambee Stars top scorer is returning to the local scene since leaving Mathare United 15 years ago for professional football abroad.

Oliech, who has been training with K’Ogalo since last week, will pocket Ksh3 million sign on fee and a monthly salary of Ksh300,000, according to a close source.

