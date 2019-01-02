Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri has said that the club is unlikely to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

The Blues have been struggling up front this season with their lead strikers, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud scoring just six goals in the league.

The Italian tactician has used Belgian play-maker, Eden Hazard as the main man up front. With the limping off of Giroud in a 0-1 slim victory to Crystal Palace, it was expected that the management would reconsider making changes in their attacking department.

The club has no plans to recall Tammy Abrahams and Mitchy Batshuayi from loan spells or signing another forward. Instead, the former Napoli boss prefers bringing a new winger.

