Multi-Choice Uganda General Manager Charles Hamya will effective March 31, 2019 cease to serve the company in his current capacity.

Mr Hamya has been in the spotlight after his wife Crusid Matovu accused him of “disrespecting their marriage” with his junior – DStv Marketing Manager Phoebe Nkabazzi.

Crusid sent a damning email to MultiChoice with the revelations in July 2018, which saw many call for Hamya to step down.

In what seems like a change of heart, Hamya sent an email of his won to his colleagues notifying them of his decision to quit.

“For me, this new year is very special. I will be celebrating 22 years of service at Multi-Choice Uganda,” Hamya says in an email dated January 1, 2019.

He further says, “At the same time, the New Year presents me with the promise of new beginnings as I will effective 31 March, 2019, step down from my current position as your general manager.”

According to ChimpReports, his decision to leave the company has shocked many as he had threatened to fight those who dare force him out.

The company’s publicist Tina Wamala also told the blog that the reason why the company could not comment on the matter was because they were of a “personal and private nature.”

According to Crusid, her husband and Ms Nakabazzi “started having an affair shortly after Nakabazzi joined the company” in 2015 – something that Crusid tried to fight when she discovered her philandering husband’s ways. She however failed.

