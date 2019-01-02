Parents who had their children at Anestar Premier School Nakuru are not a happy lot after most of them had their children registered for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in other schools after they were considered ‘weak’ academically.

According to the school, they had only 68 candidates who sat for the 2018 KCSE exam, but Kahawa Tungu can reveal that the school had a total of 138 candidates.

The school deemed 70 candidates weak, and registered them with other schools, so as to avoid affecting their ‘good’ grades.

According to our source, the ‘weak’ candidates were transported during their exams to other schools where they were registered.

“The school had two lists of form four candidates at the time of registration. The first list which comprises students deemed ‘bright’ that are likely to attain grades C+ and above and majority of them are form repeaters are enrolled in the ‘right’ list under the school name and are the ones who will sit for the exams at the school compound. The other list that is deemed to be poor academically are enrolled (registered) on the name of a different school without the knowledge of the students nor their parents and during the exams the are transported to another school to do their exams,” says our source.

Our source, who is a former parent in the school and whose daughter is a victim reveals that the school could have abandoned the ‘weaker’ group, which registered extremely poor results.

“During the last exams that was recently released my daughter who happened to be among the group that was considered not bright informed me after they had finished their exams that they were transported to another school where they had stayed during the exams and funnily none of them (this group) got grade C+ and above(only three got C- with the rest getting D and below),” adds our source.

For PR purposes, the school administration sent to the parents the performance of the school that only four students got D with the rest getting C and above.

They set the mean at 6.78 points.

According to other sources within the school, most of the ‘best’ performers are form four repeaters.

