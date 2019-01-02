Airtel Subscribers are still counting loses incurred during the festive period after Airtel airtime vouchers failed to work.

The service outage affected even airtime in customers’ phones and daily bundles, with some customers who spoke to Kahawa Tungu saying that they lost up to 100GB of data.

“Consumer complains have gone on deaf ears , Airtel Kenya services went off from 1700 hrs 30-12 2018 yet no apologies from them , they only respond to a computer generated script. For my case I have lost 100GB of daily data another 56GB and the last one was probably 46GB as per their complaint receipts,” said the disgruntled customer.

Customer complaints were met with a computer generated message which read, “C18279419 has been logged in with us and expected resolution date is 01-01-2019,” for one of the cases.

The service provider, which is the second largest in the country, responded to subscibers on its social media platform with a message that felt robotic, according to cutomers.

“We have identified the issue affecting airtime vouchers and are working to resolve it as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience,” responded Airtel customer care representatives.

The seemingly overwhelmed customer care representatives simply advised the customers to recharge from Airtel Money or Pesapal.

By yesterday, New Year’s Day, customers were still flocking Airtel’s social media platforms and all they could get in response was a requirement to inbox their details for their issues to be sorted.

