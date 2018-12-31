Court has barred the Nairobi County government from demolishing the Marble Arch Hotel located along Lagos Road, Nairobi.

Governor Mike Sonko had threatened to bring down the hotel, owned by businessman Mike Maina who is believed to have been responsible for the Nyama Villa Estate demolitions.

On Monday however, Justice Samson Okong’o of the Environment and Land Court issued temporary orders blocking the county from bringing down the hotel.

He further directed that directed the Officer Commanding Central Police Station Nairobi to provide protection to the business premises and ensure its not interfered with.

The hotel management had been issued with a 14 day notice demanding that they vacate the premises.

Maina and Sonko were involved in a heated exchange where the latter accused the businessman of using a fake title deed.

An irate county boss ordered for the demolition of toilets belonging to Maina right opposite the hotel.

The structures he said sat on land belonging to the county fire station.

The government has since suspended the demolition of structures countrywide.

