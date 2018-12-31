Dennis “The Menace” Oliech will officially become a Gor Mahia player soon.

The former Harambee Stars skipper has been training with the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions and according to word on the ground he has impressed coach Hassan Oktay, who has given go ahead for his signing.

According to a close source all transfer talks have concluded and Oliech will pocket about Ksh3 million in transfer fee plus a monthly salary of Ksh300,000, money the club’s patron and Kenya’s opposition Chief Raila Odinga will cough up.

Oliech will be presented to the fans and play his first competitive match for Gor Mahia when they take on Posta Rangers on 9th January 2019 in Kisumu, according to plans.

There is also a possibility of him facing his former side Mathare United over the weekend at the Kasarani Stadium.

