Ugandan champions Vipers SC have appointed coach Michael Nam Ouma to head the team “until the end of the season.”

He will be assisted by goalkeeper trainer Moses Oloya, Edward Ssali and Ram Nyakana Mpuga with a fifth member of the technical bench set to be known soon, according to the club’s statement.

The Kenyan coach was installed hours after the Venoms announced the sacking of Mexican Martin Javier Martinez Espinoza after barely five months on the job.

According to sources, Espinoza was shown the door due to unbecoming attitude towards support staff members and certain senior players and for failure to qualify the team to the African Champions League group stage.

Read: Ghanaian Superstar Asamoah Gyan reportedly Broke And Out Of Touch With Family

About Michael Nam

He holds CAF A coaching license and is regarded as among the most qualified and experienced Kenyan coaches.

Nam also holds international coaching diploma in Brazilian coaching methodology from University of Sports in Hungary as well as British coaching license level 2 under FA and a UEFA advanced foundation course.

He has largely coached in Kenya, promoting Homegrown FC to the Kenyan Premier League in 2010 and coming close to replicating the same feat with Agro Chemical in 2012.

Nam has also coached Posta Rangers and recently FC Talanta.

The new technical team begun work Sunday in preparation for Vipers’ next league outing against URA FC at Namboole Stadium on January 3, 2019.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...