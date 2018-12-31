Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay believes his side has been unlucky in front of goal to convert many chances they have been creating each game.

Oktay has only won once in three league outings, losing to Bandari 2-1 and recently 1-0 to Kariobangi Sharks with the only win coming against struggling Zoo Kericho, who they hammered 4-1.

The team also lost 2-0 to Lobi Stars away in Enugu as K’Ogalo crushed out of the African Champions League despite winning the first leg of the round one fixture 3-1 in Nairobi.

Despite the setbacks Oktay holds that his charges have displayed good football and improved in certain aspects of their game but have been unlucky in front of goal.

“We have been unlucky not to score,” the Cypriot told Kahawa Tungu, explaining that “We created eight clear chances against Bandari and only scored one, we had four in the first half against Kariobangi Sharks who only had two and managed to score.”

“But we have played good football and it’s just a matter of time before the boys start scoring. There are certain aspects of our game that I have had to work on and there have been improvements.

“A lot still needs to be done and we are working hard in training, the players are also hungry for success and are giving their best.”

Gor Mahia who are the defending Kenyan Premier League champions find themselves outside the top ten in the standings – seven points off the leading pack.

Oktay’s next test comes Wednesday against Chemelil Sugar at the Machakos’ Kenyatta Stadium in their first league fixture of the New Year.

