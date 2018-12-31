Four people have been shot dead near the popular K1 Club along Ojijo Road.

Two pistols were recovered at the scene of incident, the police have said.

According to the Gigiri police boss Richard Muguai, police received a tip off from members of the public.

They had apparently parked a salon car on the roadside and were targeting a car in which the club uses to transport money to the bank in.

Muguai also mentioned that there were five men in the car but one escaped.

“Police officers trailed the suspects and found a vehicle parked by the roadside. When they sought to find out who the occupants, a shootout ensued,” he said.

The deceased were allegedly involved in the brutal murder of Kinoo priest John Njoroge Muhia.

The priest was shot dead as he transported a bag of money to the bank.

Muguai said a ballistic examination will be conducted to determine whether the pistols recovered were the same ones that were used to kill the Catholic priest.

