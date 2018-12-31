Cristiano Ronaldo has ended 2018 as Real Madrid’s highest goalscorer, despite having not played for the club in seven months.

The Portuguese forward scored a staggering 28 goals in his final 22 appearances for Real in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign before leaving for Juventus in July.

Marca reports that in second-place came Gareth Bale on 27 goals in 48 games with Karim Benzema rounding off the top-three with 18 goals in 53 matches.

Luka Modric, who dethroned Ronaldo as the Ballon d’Or winner this year, scored two goals in his 45 appearances.

Read: Mo Salah Sets New Scoring Record At Liverpool

Top-10 Real Madrid top scorers for 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo, 28 goals in 22 matches

Gareth Bale, 27 goals in 48 matches

Karim Benzema, 18 goals in 53 matches

Sergio Ramos, 10 goals in 44 matches

Marco Asensio, 8 goals in 54 matches

Isco, 8 goals in 43 matches

Lucas Vazquez, 7 goals in 52 matches

Marcelo, 7 goals in 38 matches

Casemiro, 4 goals in 44 matches

Toni Kroos, 4 goals in 42 matches

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...