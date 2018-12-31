Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai and her singer boyfriend Ben Pol have been “baecationing” in Dubai for the past couple of days and were most recently hanging out with world famous chef, Nusret Gökçe also known as Salt Bae.

The lovebirds are staying over at the Four Seasons Resort.

In an Instagram post, Ms Muigai said: “We Met @nusr_et (salt bae) And Also Hosted Us. Swipe Left To See Him Cut Meat For @iambenpol.”

The Nero Water Company chief executive was a couple of days photographed with ex Manchester United star Memphis Depay.

Also seen with Salt Bae sometime this year was President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Chef Nusret posted an image of himself and the President on his Instagram page captioning it, “The President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta. You are on Top.”

