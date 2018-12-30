Learners will be treated to tutorless classes come January 3 when they open schools as teachers will be on strike.

Efforts by conciliators from the ministry of labour to avert the strike bore no fruits as Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) officials accused them of lack of good will.

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion stated that as long as the Commission stuck to its plan not to promote teachers and continues with transfers, there will be no conciliation.

On December 19, KNUT issued a strike notice following a move by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to transfer of 3000 school heads at primary and the secondary level.

Issuing the notice, Sossion said that TSC was mismanaging and mishandling teachers in Kenya.

Read: KNUT Opposes Transfer Of 3000 Teachers By TSC, Issues Strike Notice

He said that the the TSC betrayed the trust that the teachers had bestowed on it and contravened the code of regulations and the collective bargaining agreement to ensure career growth of teachers.

The teachers said that the commission conducted the transfers without consultation, dabbing TSC as the ‘tormentor of teachers’. The secretary general said that the the TSC had become an agent of confusion through disruption of policy.

KNUT said that the transfers had not been approved by the appointment board who are responsible for reviewing the the reasoning behind every transfer.

Sossion said that the transfers were irregular and should be recalled with immediate effect as a precondition for any conciliation talks.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...