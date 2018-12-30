It has emerged that the Friday arrests of graft suspects being conducted by sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission could be another cash-cow for the arresting officers.

According to sources, the officers sent to arrest the suspects are making a fortune out of it, by under-declaring or not declaring at all millions of money hidden in the suspects’ houses.

The suspects would rather let the cash go rather than mention it and add charges against themselves, or strengthening the existing ones.

This has triggered controversy at the investigating bodies, with officers silently fighting to be sent to arrest ‘millionaire’ suspects of graft.

Some of the sleuths attached to the DCI have reportedly admitted that they make quite a lot of money from the arrests.

Recently, the arrests have targeted on who is who in the government and parastatals who are suspected to be holding wealth looted from public coffers.

Recent to be arrested was renowned lawyer Tom Ojienda, who was arrested on Friday in connection to Ksh200 million graft saga at Mumias and Samuel Mburu, husband to senator Susan Kihika.

Curiously, the arrests are done at the suspects’ homes, raising eyebrows why the arrests cannot be done when the suspects are in public.

It is thought that the arresting officers collude with senior DCI officers to hide the wealth acquired from such loots, while others are actually sent by their bosses to collect the money.

Some of the arrestees are said to be aware of their looming arrests, hence choose to share their loots with the hunter who can be rarely suspected in a bid to make their cases weaker.

It is not just money that is ‘stolen’ but crucial evidence is ‘stolen’ and destroyed to cover up for the suspect.

This would make sure that the suspects are released for lack of sufficient evidence.

Stakeholders are calling upon the government to ensure that investigators and arresting officers are also investigated to ensure that the war on graft succeeds.

