The self proclaimed ‘Mightiest Prophet’ Dr David Owuor was the topic of discussion for Nakuru residents after he claimed that there were two suns in the sky, thanks to his ongoing crusade.

Journalists and residents in Nakuru were quick to look up to the sky and take photos of the sun, proving the ‘prophet’s’ words otherwise.

Photos taken immediately he uttered the words showed only one sun amidst a cloudy sky.

His followers did not share any photo of two suns, but Kenyans suspected that they would share later after a photoshop to suit their ‘prophet’s’ words.

Here are some photos share by Kenyans in Nakuru. Note that the photos were taken at different intervals and angles, hence the differences.

A photo taken after Owuor’s announcement showed only one sun in the sky. [IMAGE/ COURTESY]

Before today’s incidence, photos of Owuor doubling in a certain meeting have been circulating online, mostly being shared by his followers.

These images are being circulated with claims that a camera captured him as he transfigured into two people. People in the meeting never saw it but pictures emerged later after meeting.

Here are the photos:-

Owuor is on a three-day crusade in Nakuru, Menengai grounds. However, his followers and curious Kenyans started flocking to Menengai grounds on December 26, 2018, despite the crusade set to start on December 29.

A viral video that has since caught Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet’s eye shows at least seven police vans escorting the “man of god” to his crusade in Nakuru.

In a statement to newsrooms, Boinnet noted that the police presence was inappropriate and “misuse of public resources.”

In return, Tharaka Nithi police county commander and OCPD Kabete Joseph Ongaya have been arrested.

The two are said to have been among those who used their police vehicles to escort Prophet David Owuor as he made a grand entrance in Nakuru for the three day revival.

The vehicles have been detained at the Rift Valley Regional police Headquarters.

