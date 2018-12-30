An undated video has emerged of two Chinese Nationals allegedly fighting a Kenyan employee at a construction site in Nakuru working on the Maili Kumi -Solai road.

The video shows a scuffle between the Kenyan man holding a stone on the hand and Chinese man who is heard daring the employee to it him.

The employee is herd say that he cant hit the man and the two Chinese men join the scuffle to defend their colleague. One of the Chinese Nationals is holding a rungu

The three Chinese nationals attack the employees with blows and kicks. Kenyan employee attempts to retaliate the beating but is stopped by spectators.

The spectators however accused the Kenyan man of starting the altercation and being a nuisance despite being warned .

Here is the video:

