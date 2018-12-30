The family of activist Bonface Mwangi narrowly escaped death in the hand of a drunk driver at the Embakasi Area. He took to social media to express his frustrations on how police were slow to get to the incident.

A drunk driver almost killed my family. It’s almost been an hour since the accident happened. Called 999, still waiting. There is a police road block up ahead, cops from Industrial Area but they won’t respond because the accident happened in Embakasi police area. pic.twitter.com/R4HIuyM6tF — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 29, 2018

According to Mwangi, the drunk driver had no Drivers license and had alcohol which wa impounded by the police. He said that the drunk driver ha tried to bribe Boda Boda operators to take away the alcohol from his car.

Drunk driver has been breathalyzered and found to be drunk and no DL. He has been arrested. Alcohol impounded. I have been told to go on Monday and get a police abstract. My family is safe. Thank you George Dass for stopping, ensuring everyone was safe and staying all through. pic.twitter.com/Qi9vTwcdG1 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 29, 2018

The Red Cross were whoever at the scene to rescue those who were injured. Mwangi alerted the car insurer of the drunk driver of his state and the whereabouts of the car that was impounded.

