The family of activist Bonface Mwangi narrowly escaped death in the hand of a drunk driver at the Embakasi Area. He took to social media to express his frustrations on how police were slow to get to the incident.

According to Mwangi, the drunk driver had no Drivers license and had alcohol which wa impounded by the police. He said that the drunk driver ha tried to bribe Boda Boda operators to take away the alcohol from his car.

The Red Cross were whoever at the scene to rescue those who were injured. Mwangi alerted the car insurer of the drunk driver of his state and the whereabouts of the car that was impounded.

